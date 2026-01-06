Sandalwood trees illegally cut, removed from Kerala Police Academy

Thrissur (Kerala), Jan 6 (PTI) Portions of two sandalwood trees located inside the Kerala Police Academy campus were "illegally cut and removed", police said.

The theft was noticed by the academy’s estate officer on January 2, following which an FIR was registered at Viyyur police station on January 3.

According to the complaint, the incident is believed to have occurred between December 27 and January 2, police said.

A case has been registered against unknown persons under Sections 329 (criminal trespass) and 305(e) (theft of government property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is underway.

An officer at Viyyur police station said the academy campus adjoins a forested area, and it is suspected that the perpetrators may have gained entry through it. PTI HMP SSK