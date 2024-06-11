Sandalwood worth Rs 2 cr seized in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jun 11 (PTI) The Gurugram Police caught sandalwood worth Rs 2 crore being smuggled through the Delhi-Jaipur highway in a canter, an officer said Tuesday.

The driver of the truck on the way from Bengaluru to Delhi escaped arrest by running away.

The value of about 4,200 kg of sandalwood seized by the police is said to be around Rs 2 crore.

The arrest was made by a team led by Inspector Surendra Singh, In-charge, Sikandarpur crime unit.

The team made its move based on a tip-off about sandalwood being smuggled from Bengaluru in a truck in several cartons via the Kundli-Manesar Expressway.

In a bid to intercept the truck, the team erected a barricade near the Shani temple near the highway late Sunday night.

At around 2 am Monday, a canter was seen coming from Jaipur side and the police signalled the driver to stop.

According to police, the driver stopped the canter at some distance from the barricade and ran away taking advantage of the darkness.

The canter was found to belong to a logistics company in Bengaluru and the driver was identified as Amir, a resident of Nuh. PTI COR VN VN