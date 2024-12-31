Sandeep Dikshit targets Kejriwal, calls him 'pathological liar'

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Tuesday lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a "pathological liar".

Dikshit, who is the Congress' candidate from New Delhi constituency for the upcoming assembly polls, also said he is going to file a criminal and civil defamation case against Chief Minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh for alleging that he had received money from the BJP.

"A few days ago, the CM said that we are taking money from the BJP. After this press conference, I will file a criminal and civil defamation case against (CM) Atishi and Sanjay Singh. I will ask for Rs 10 crore and out of that money, I will donate Rs five crore to Yamuna cleaning and the remaining half will be donated to clean the polluted air in Delhi," he said.

They used to say that they have increased sewage treatment by 1.5 times in Delhi. When the Congress lost the elections, the sewage treatment capacity was at 604 MGD and it remains the same today. The former chief minister lies that he has increased sewage treatment work, Dikshit alleged.

The lieutenant governor took a review in 2023 and it was found that the pollution effluent going into Yamuna has doubled in the last seven to eight years, he said.

The Congress leader said they have also claimed that they have saved money in construction of flyovers.

"The initial estimate of Madhuban to Mukarba Chowk flyover by Sheila Dikshit's government was Rs 422 crore, but we built it at Rs 297 crore. The former government estimated the construction of Mangolpuri to Madhuban Chowk at Rs 423 crore, we built it at Rs 323 crore," Dikshit said, adding that they have given five to seven examples.

The preliminary estimate of Madhuban to Mukarba Chowk flyover was made at Rs 422 crore in June 2012. After that the Cabinet decision came and the tendering was done on March 22, 2013 for Rs 280 crore, Dikshit said during the press conference.

"That means the money was not saved by Kejriwal's government, the money was saved by Sheila's government. I agree that you can say that the government had saved money, but saying that Kejriwal had saved money is not a lie, then tell me which word can we use for this?" he asked.

Similarly, in June 2012, the estimate for Azadpur-Prembari flyover was Rs 247 crore and the amount for tender in 2013 was Rs 182 crore, Dikshit said.

"I am sorry that I am using a very strong word for the former chief minister called 'pathological liar'," he said.

In education, they claimed that they have done a revolutionary work in 12th pass percentage. They used to say that students are coming to their schools in large numbers, Dikshit said.

"When Sheila's government lost in Delhi, there were 16.40 lakh students in Delhi government schools. Today, there are 17 to 18 lakh children. If enrolment had increased at the pace of the Congress government, today there would have been 22 to 23 lakh children, which means there are four to five lakh students less in our government schools," he said. PTI NIT AS AS