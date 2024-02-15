Sandeshkhali: BJP demands Mamata's statement, stages walkout from assembly

Kolkata: The BJP MLAs on Thursday staged a walkout from the assembly demanding a statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sandeshkhali, which has witnessed protests over alleged atrocities on locals by ruling TMC leaders.

Banerjee was not present at the House.

Led by BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga, the BJP legislators demanded a statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue.

Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay asked them to maintain order.

Following this, the BJP legislators shouted slogans against the government and staged a walkout.

"We decided to walk out as there is no statement from the chief minister on the issue. Total lawlessness prevails in Sandeshkhali and we are not allowed to go there," Tigga told reporters.

TMC Chief Whip Nirmal Ghosh said the BJP is trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the state and is "disrupting" Assembly proceedings.

On Monday, six BJP MLAs including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were suspended from the House over protests regarding the Sandeshkhali issue.

Protests persisted in Sandeshkhali for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, with a significant number of women taking to the streets, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his followers.

The accusations against Shajahan and his aides include forcefully capturing land and sexually harassing women.

Sheikh has been absconding since January 5 when a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in connection with an alleged ration scam.