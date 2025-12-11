Sandeshkhali case witness alleges 'planned murder' after accident; BJP alleges TMC involvement

Kolkata, Dec 12 (PTI) A day after a highway crash killed his son and the driver of his car, Bholanath Ghosh, a key witness in the Sandeshkhali ED assault case and connected CBI probe, on Thursday alleged a "planned murder" and lodged a police complaint, fuelling speculation of a conspiracy.

Ghosh, who named eight people in his complaint, reached Rajbari police outpost at Nazat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas with his lawyer Kalicharan Mondal to file the charges.

Police confirmed an FIR had been registered but declined to reveal the names of the accused, even as questions mounted over whether jailed TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan figures in it.

Senior district police officers did not dismiss the possibility outright, saying only that "all details will be part of the investigation." The development triggered political tremors, with the BJP demanding a central investigation.

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya alleged the incident "exposed the reality" of the situation inside prison.

"This proves Shahjahan is very much active despite being in prison," he told reporters.

"He is getting VIP treatment inside jail. This accident shows law and order in Bengal is deteriorating every day." The TMC rejected the allegations.

Party leader Baiswanor Chattopadhyay said, "The allegations are baseless. The opposition is politicising a tragedy. A proper investigation will bring out the truth." On Wednesday morning, Ghosh was travelling with his younger son, Satyajit (32), to Basirhat court, where he was scheduled to depose in the Sandeshkhali-linked CBI proceedings.

Their private car, driven by Sahanur Molla (27), collided head-on with a 16-wheel truck on the Basanti Highway near the Boyramari petrol pump under Nazat Police Station limits.

The impact dragged the vehicle off the road and into an adjacent water body. Satyajit and the driver died on the spot. The truck driver fled, and the heavy vehicle was later found dangling precariously over the water, officials said.

Local sources identified the truck driver as Laukhali resident Alim Molla, one of the eight persons named in the complaint. Another man, Nazrul Molla, allegedly helped him escape. Police, however, refrained from confirming the list of accused.

Ghosh's elder son, Biswajit, had on Wednesday claimed the crash was orchestrated at Shahjahan's behest.

"This was not an accident. Everything was planned," he alleged. However, no written complaint was filed that night.

On Thursday, after nearly 24 hours, the family formally approached police.

Asked about the delay, lawyer Mondal said, "Bholanath was grieving. He lost his son. He was also injured. That is why the FIR was filed today." Police confirmed the registration of the case.

"We have received the complaint and initiated a case. Investigation is underway. No arrests have been made yet, but we will act soon," a senior officer said.

With Ghosh alleging a "planned killing" and the opposition pressing for a CBI probe, the crash has swiftly become a fresh flashpoint in Bengal's charged pre-election atmosphere.

Standing outside the police outpost, Ghosh said, "Two people have been killed. This was no accident. We want a fair probe."