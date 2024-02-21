Sandeshkhali: Centre should consider imposing President's Rule in West Bengal, says VHP

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government over alleged atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali and suggested that the Centre should consider imposing the President's Rule in the state.

In a video message, VHP working president Alok Kumar said it is unfortunate that Banerjee, despite being a woman chief minister, is not taking action against the those involved the alleged rape and harrasment of women in Sandeshkhali.

Kumar said crimes against women have been happening in West Bengal under the shadow of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for a long time, and accused the chief minister of defending those involved in such cases.

“How unfortunate it is that the chief minister is a woman and she, instead of taking action against those involved in such cases, stops those who are going to meet the victims. Instead of holding Sheikh Shahjahan guilty, she is holding the officials and workers who are visiting there guilty,” he said.

The riverine Sandeshkhali area -- situated on the borders of the Sunderbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata -- has been witnessing protests after local women accused absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his supporters of land grab and sexual assault under coercion.

It is unfortunate that Banerjee is defending them, Kumar added.

"It's time that the Centre consider if there is rule of law in West Bengal and if the state government is abiding by the Constitution. Allegations are so serious that time has come to consider imposing President's Rule in Bengal," the VHP leader said.