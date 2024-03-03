Sandeshkhali: DYFI holds demonstration outside Bashirhat SP office

Basirhat (WB), Mar 2 (PTI) A large number of DYFI supporters on Saturday demonstrated outside the office of Basirhat Superintendent of Police after they were stopped from submitting a deputation there in connection with the Sandeshkhali incidents.

DYFI West Bengal state secretary Minakshi Mukherjee led the activists to break past the police barricades erected to block them from going towards the office of Basirhat Police District SP near Sangrampur.

DYFI activists got into a clash with the police deployed there following which they put up a road blockade outside the SP office.

"Police cannot arrest the prime accused in the Sandeshkhali case Shajahan Shiekh for 55 days, but they are stopping us from submitting a deputation,” Mukherjee said.

Sandeshkhali, located on the fringes of the Sunderbans, in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been engulfed in turmoil for over a month due to accusations against TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts of sexual abuse and land usurpation.

The area is under the jurisdiction of the Basirhat police district.

Sheikh was arrested by police on Thursday after being on the run for 55 days.