Sandeshkhali incident conspiracy by BJP to defame Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday accused the BJP of "conspiring" in the Sandeshkhali issue for defaming West Bengal.

He alleged that BJP made women sign on blank paper and then complaints were sent to the NCW alleging sexual atrocities on them at Sandeshkhali.

Lashing out at the BJP over the Sandeshkhali issue, Banerjee termed it a "mega conspiracy after Independence to defame Bengal." Earlier TMC said it will file a complaint against NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma before the Election Commission for "being one of the major conspirators of Sandeshkhali matter." Banerjee was speaking to reporters after filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls from the Diamond Harbour constituency.

The TMC national general secretary questioned whether the CBI, which is investigating the allegations of sexual atrocities on women in Sandeshkhali on an order of the Calcutta High Court, will probe the statements by some women in purported videos which were shared by the TMC.

He claimed that Rekha Patra, "the person made candidate by the prime minister" from Basirhat LS seat, within which Sandeshkhali is situated, has questioned in a purported video the identities of the women who were taken to Delhi by the BJP to meet President Droupadi Murmu. Banerjee referred to the stated video and claimed that the members of the Sandeshkhali contingent who met the President may not have been victims in the first place.

Banerjee said that the TMC has termed BJP "anti-Bengal", because it was trying to "defame" the state for handful of votes in the elections.

The TMC leader also questioned the CCTV footage shown at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday over allegations of sexual assault on a woman, claiming that everything was not shown in it.

"The state should go to the Supreme Court over the incident," he said.

Banerjee demanded an apology from the governor over the allegation made by the woman.

"NCW has not even asked a single question so far over this incident," he said, accusing it of political bias in favour of the BJP.

The TMC leader said he is certain that "anti-Bengal" forces who are trying to "malign" the state will be given a befitting reply through their votes.

Stating that he has been campaigning across the state for the last three months for the party's candidates, the TMC's perceived second-in-command said, "I am sure that it is only a matter of time before the anti-Bengal forces will be thrown out.

In his poll campaign meeting across the state, Banerjee has repeatedly accused the BJP of trying to malign the state over allegations of atrocities in Sandeshkhali and the Centre not releasing funds to the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state due to it.

The TMC leader is contesting for a third consecutive term from the seat in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

Banerjee filed his nomination at the district collector's office in Alipore here after reaching there with a huge procession of supporters from his constituency as well as from Kolkata.

Stating that he got the opportunity to serve the people of the constituency for the last 10 years, he said "We want to ensure that the development work going on in Diamond Harbour continues in full swing.

His Diamond Harbour development model has been a hot topic of discussion in the past, having also drawn criticism from BJP and other parties, who alleged coercion of opposition forces in the constituency.