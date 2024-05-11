Sandeshkhali incident tip of iceberg, atrocities on women common under TMC rule: Tripura CM

Kolkata, May 11 (PTI) Describing the allegations of atrocities on women of Sandeshkhali as "tip of the iceberg", Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday claimed that such incidents have been happening across West Bengal under the TMC rule.

Advertisment

The senior BJP leader, who was here for campaigning, told reporters the recent NSG commando operation in Sandeshkhali unearthed bombs, ammunition and sophisticated weapons hidden by the area's strongman Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates to "commit atrocities and intimidate common people".

"The very fact that a number of women filed FIRs of rape and atrocities against some TMC leaders in Sandeshkhali proves the incident is just the tip of the iceberg. There are more Sandeshkhalis across West Bengal. Most shockingly, while all these continue happening, the chief minister, who is a woman, keeps denying all these incidents," he said.

"... The Sandeshkhali incident again proves how Mamata Banerjee is unconcerned about women's honour, dignity and security," he alleged.

Saha said under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime, important ministers in the state cabinet have been jailed in court-monitored central agency investigations and huge amounts of money in cash were recovered from their homes.

"The elections will end one day but the atrocities and corruption will never cease till TMC rules West Bengal," he said. PTI SUS SBN SBN