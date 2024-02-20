Sandeshkhali: IPS officer slams BJP workers for calling him 'Khalistani', saffron camp denies charge

Kolkata: A Sikh IPS officer, who was deputed at Dhamakhali to prevent senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, got agitated after a group of activists of the saffron party allegedly hurled the 'Khalistani' jibe at him.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, accompanying Adhikari, claimed that the police officer wasn't fulfilling his duties and dismissed the allegation that BJP supporters called him a 'Khalistani'.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the BJP's "divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries", and condemned the "audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of Sikhs, revered for their sacrifices and unwavering determination to our nation".

IPS officer Jaspreet Singh, who along with his team was deputed at Dhamakhali and had put up barricades to stop Adhikari from visiting Sandeshkhali located just across Kalindi River, was allegedly called a "Khalistani" by a group of BJP supporters.

"Just because I am wearing a turban, you people are calling me a Khalistani? Is this what you have learnt? If a police officer wears a turban and performs his duty honestly, he becomes a Khalistani for you? Shame on you," he was heard saying to the BJP supporters.

Singh said he was just doing his job.

"I am just doing my job. Did I say anything about your religion, why are you speaking about my religion?" he said.

Banerjee shared a video clip on X and said the BJP's divisive politics has crossed all constitutional limits.

"Today, the BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per @BJP4India, every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI. I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their SACRIFICES and UNWAVERING DETERMINATION to our nation," she posted on X.

Today, the BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per @BJP4India every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI.



I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their… pic.twitter.com/toYs8LhiuU — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 20, 2024

"We stand firm in protecting Bengal's social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it," she said.

The BJP, however, denied the charge and accused the police officer of not performing his duty as per the Constitution.

"No one has abused him or used the word Khalistani. He is trying to make an issue. The police officer was not performing his duty as per the Constitution," Paul said.

Meanwhile, members of the Sikh community planned to gherao the BJP's state headquarters on Muralidhar Lane in Kolkata in protest against the 'Khalistani' jibe, TMC sources said.

They are also planning another protest in Asansol, they said.

Earlier in the day, police had stopped Adhikari from visiting Sandeshkhali, citing that the imposition of prohibitory orders and the state government moving the division bench against a single bench order on Monday allowing the leader of the opposition in the assembly to visit the trouble-torn area.

He later reached Sandeskhali after being granted permission by the division bench of the Calcutta High Court to visit the restive area.

Sandeshkhali had witnessed a series of protests after local women accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.