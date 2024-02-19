Sandeshkhali: NCW chief seeks President's Rule, Mamata's resignation

Kolkata: National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday called for resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and imposition of President's Rule following allegations of sexual abuse by TMC leaders in Sandeshkhali.

The NCW chief's remarks drew a sharp rebuttal from the ruling TMC, which accused the panel of echoing the BJP's agenda and wondered why the panel failed to show similar promptness in BJP-ruled states.

Sharma, who led a delegation of NCW to the unrest-hit area in North 24 Parganas district, said the visit was aimed at bolstering confidence among women to speak out about their experiences.

Amid ongoing tensions in Sandeshkhali over protests against TMC-led atrocities and sexual harassment, police maintained a strong presence as normalcy struggled to return to the area.

"After speaking with women in Sandeshkhali, it's clear the situation is dire. Numerous women shared their harrowing experiences; one even reported being raped inside a TMC party office. We demand President's Rule in Bengal, which we will also include in our report," Sharma stated to PTI.

The demand for imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal came days after the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) recommended the same in its report submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on alleged harassment of women by TMC supporters in Sandeshkhali.

"I think the Chief Minister should resign," Sharma said while talking to reporters.

She accused the Mamata Banerjee government of attempting to suppress women's voices to conceal the truth and emphasised the need for the arrest of Shajahan Sheikh, an absconding TMC leader allegedly involved in the atrocities, to encourage more women to come forward with complaints.

"I am in Sandeshkhali for the entire day to hear from women. But the culprit must be arrested. Once (Shajahan) Shiekh is arrested, I believe more women will come out with their complaints. We have to instil confidence in them. I will talk to the police," Sharma told reporters soon after reaching the area.

Sharma's visit comes after a two-member team of the commission took stock of the situation in the area last week and submitted a report.

The NCW chairperson alleged that neither the district magistrate nor the superintendent of police were present there to meet her.

"The administration and the police are not listening to complaints of women and they do not do anything. Only one woman has come out and registered her statement before a magistrate. We want more women to come in the front... Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has never allowed her officers to meet teams of central officers as she is trying to hide the truth. But the truth will come out," Sharma said.

The two-member NCW team's report revealed a "troubling pattern of negligence and complicity" by the state government and law enforcement officials.

"We want to talk to the victims and will then meet the West Bengal governor and then the President in New Delhi. Even if only one incident takes place, it is shameful," Sharma said.

She alleged that the TMC government was "not allowing the state administration to cooperate" with central agencies.

Reacting to Sharma's allegations, the TMC asked why Sharma does not go to BJP-ruled states where similar allegations were raised.

Senior state minister Shashi Panja asked, "Why didn't she visit Madhya Pradesh's Morena, where a pregnant woman was gang-raped and set ablaze? Why didn't the NCW respond when female wrestlers protested against BJP MP's alleged sexual misconduct? Why did the commission ignore complaints of atrocities against women in Manipur?" Panja claimed that the West Bengal government has taken all necessary steps to control the situation and several have been arrested.

"Manipur was burning for the last several months. Did the BJP chief minister resign? Did they impose President's Rule there? The commission should act impartially and should not act as an extended office of the BJP," she said.

The panel is just parroting the agenda of the BJP, TMC state vice president Jaiprakash Majumdar said.

Sharma, however, declined to comment on the remarks by the TMC.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.