Sandeshkhali: NCW recommends president's rule in West Bengal

New Delhi: Imposing the President's Rule in West Bengal, replacing the personnel deployed at the Sandehskhali police station, strengthening intelligence-gathering mechanisms and establishing support services for victims of crime, including counselling, legal aid and rehabilitation, are among the recommendations the National Commission for Women (NCW) has made to President Droupadi Murmu in a report submitted on Tuesday.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma met Murmu on Tuesday and submitted the report based on the feedback received by her as well as by a fact-finding team of the commission that was sent to Sandeshkhali last month.

The report detailed the heinous acts of violence perpetrated against women in the Basirhat police district of West Bengal, particularly within the premises of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office.

TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates have been accused of confining women unlawfully and subjecting them to rape, molestation and physical abuse, the report said.

"Despite Sheikh Shahjahan's known criminal record and numerous complaints against him, no action had been taken against the accused," the NCW said.

After evading authorities for more than 50 days, Shahjahan was apprehended by the West Bengal Police on February 29.

Following his arrest, the TMC suspended Shahjahan from the party for six years.

Reports in the media as well as on social media platforms recounted harrowing experiences of women who suffered physical and sexual abuse allegedly at the hands of both police officers and TMC members in Sandeshkhali.

The report said an inquiry committee (IC) chaired by Sharma was set up by the NCW to investigate these incidents.

"Upon visiting Sandeshkhali, the IC found numerous complaints of physical and sexual abuse, land acquisition and wrongful arrests of male family members. However, their attempts to meet with local authorities, including the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, were met with negligence and apathy," the report said.

The observations made by the committee underscored a total breakdown of law and order in Sandeshkhali, with a disturbingly high incidence of violence against women. Political pressure on police, under-reporting of incidents due to fear and stigma, and inadequate support services were among the key issues highlighted, it said.

In light of these findings, the NCW proposed several recommendations, including the imposition of the President's Rule in West Bengal, the appointment of a central or judicial body to investigate the violence, the replacement of the police personnel in Sandeshkhali and the immediate arrest of Shahjahan.

Additionally, implementing socio-economic schemes for villagers, community awareness programmes and enhancing victim support services were suggested in the report to address the root causes of violence and promote community resilience.