Sandeshkhali protests: Calcutta HC grants bail to BJP leader Bikash Singh

Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted bail to BJP leader Bikash Singh, who was arrested in connection with alleged violent protests at Sandeshkhali.

Advertisment

Singh moved the court seeking quashing of proceedings against him and prayed for interim bail.

Justice Kausik Chanda granted bail to Singh, his lawyer Rajdeep Majumdar said.

Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual atrocities and land grabbing by some local Trinamool Congress leaders. PTI AMR RG