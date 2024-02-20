Sandeshkhali: Sikh IPS officer pans BJP workers for 'Khalistani jibe', saffron camp denies charge

Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) A Sikh IPS officer, who was deputed to prevent senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, on Tuesday slammed saffron party activists for allegedly dubbing him as a 'Khalistani'.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, accompanying Adhikari, claimed that the police officer wasn't fulfilling his duties, but dismissed the allegation that BJP supporters called him a 'Khalistani'.

"Just because I am wearing a turban, you people are calling me a Khalistani? Is this what you have learnt? If a police officer wears a turban and performs his duty honestly, he becomes a Khalistani for you? Shame on you," IPS officer Jaspreet Singh was heard saying to the BJP workers.

"I am just doing my job. Did I say anything about your religion; why are you speaking about my religion?" he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted the BJP's "divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries", and condemned the "audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of Sikhs”.

"As per @BJP4India every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI. I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their SACRIFICES and UNWAVERING DETERMINATION to our nation," she posted on X.

"We stand firm in protecting Bengal's social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it," the CM said.

The BJP, however, denied the charge and accused the police officer of not performing his duty as per the Constitution.

"No one has abused him or used the word ‘Khalistani’. He is trying to make an issue," Paul said.

Later, members of the Sikh community staged a demonstration outside the BJP's state headquarters at Muralidhar Lane in Kolkata in protest against the alleged 'Khalistani' jibe.

They also protested in Asansol.

ADG & IGP (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar claimed that it was a “deliberate and malicious act” intended to outrage the religious feelings of a community.

“Because someone is wearing a turban, you cannot call that person ‘Khalistani’. You cannot do that. This is just unacceptable. If needed, we will take legal steps," Sarkar said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress also shared a video on X, claiming that it was Adhikari who had used the ‘Khalistani’ jibe at the officer.

“EXPOSED! @BJP4India, your deep-rooted prejudice is laid bare. None other than LoP @SuvenduWB was the man behind the disrespectful ‘Khalistani’ slur. It’s no surprise that BJP leaders persist in dividing and spewing disgusting words. Their shameless attempt to stigmatise and demean an IPS Officer based on religious attire is unacceptable. Enough of hate-mongering, apologise now!” it said.

The West Bengal Police, too, asserted that the Leader of the Opposition called the Sikh IPS officer ‘Khalistani’.

“We, the West Bengal Police fraternity, are outraged to share this video, where one of our own officers was called ‘Khalistani’ by the state's Leader of the Opposition. His ‘fault’: he is both a proud Sikh, and a capable police officer who was trying to enforce the law,” it posted on X.

“This comment is as much malicious and racial as it is communally inciting. It is a criminal act. We unequivocally condemn the unprovoked, unacceptable attack on an individual’s religious identity and beliefs aimed to incite people to take to violence and break the law. Stern legal action is being initiated,” it added.

Adhikari, however, denied the charge and accused the TMC of trying to divert attention from the developments in Sandeshkhali.

“The allegations against me are baseless. It was the police officer who was instigating the supporters. If the TMC is so concerned about minorities, they should first take action against their councillor Ananya Banerjee, who has made objectionable remarks against the Christian community,” he told a press conference in Kolkata.

Adhikar reached the Sandeskhali block in the afternoon, after being granted permission by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court to visit the trouble-torn area.

Sandeshkhali has been witnessing protests, after local women accused absconding Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of “sexually assaulting" them under coercion. PTI PNT SCH RBT