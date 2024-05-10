Sandeshkhali sting video: BJP leader moves Cal HC over 'fake voice'

Kolkata, May 10 (PTI) BJP's Sandeshkhali leader Gangadhar Koyal on Friday moved the Calcutta High Court, claiming that technology-aided videos mimicking his voice were being circulated in a bid to defame him, and prayed for security be provided to him by central agencies.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal had earlier this week shared a video of an alleged sting operation featuring Koyal.

In the purported video, the veracity of which could not be confirmed by PTI, a man resembling Koyal was seen claiming that allegations of sexual abuse in Sandeshkhali were "staged".

Claiming that such purported videos were creating tension in Sandeshkhali and that he was apprehending a threat to his safety, Koyal sought an order by the court for granting him central force security.

The court of Justice Jay Sengupta is likely to hear the petition on Monday, a lawyer representing him, said.

Stating that he has already met CBI officials over the alleged use of his fake voice, Koyal also sought for a direction to the central agency to probe the matter.

The CBI is investigating alleged sexual atrocities and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas on an order of the Calcutta High Court. PTI AMR RBT