Sandeshkhali woman lodges police complaint, alleges abduction bid

Kolkata, May 16 (PTI) A woman on Thursday lodged a police complaint claiming that three persons recently attempted to abduct her when she stepped outside her home at night in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have surfaced.

Sources alleged that the woman is actively involved in taking part in protests against the reported atrocities in the riverine area.

"A complaint was lodged at 2.30 am against three persons following which a case was filed. She has named two persons in the complaint. No arrests have been made so far," a police officer told PTI.

In a purported video shared by BJP leader and lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal on social media, the woman was heard saying that she was gagged and dragged out of her house, but after her daughter shouted and locals gathered, the "abductors" dumped her near a pond.

The authenticity of the video could not be verified by PTI.

The complainant claimed that pressure was exerted on her to tell a local court that alleged atrocities on women in the area were "false".

Later, she told a local news channel that the "abductors" were talking among themselves about killing her to suppress the Sandeshkhali protests.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Tibrewal said, "Today, I visited Sandeshkhali, where TMC goons are threatening people to prove Sheikh Shahjahan is innocent. A woman named Anwesha Mondal told me about the atrocities of Dilip Mallick, who a few days ago abducted a woman. Following this complaint, TMC goons abducted her, tied her up, and left her beside a pond to die. We took her to the police station." Meanwhile, state BJP president Sukanta Mazumdar told reporters that there has been continuous pressure and threats on protestors to withdraw complaints and the abduction attempt bid has revealed the handiwork of TMC to suppress the atrocities.

A series of purported videos surfaced recently from Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

In one clip, a BJP leader of Sandeshkhali was heard saying that the protests by women were "staged" at the behest of the leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari.

In another video, a section of the women who had earlier filed rape complaints claimed that they were made to sign a blank paper by the BJP leaders and coerced to go to the police station.

The BJP leader, who was seen in the first video, was also heard saying in a third clip that over 70 women had received Rs 2,000 each for taking part in protests against local TMC leaders.

On May 12, BJP workers had demonstrated against the circulation of purported videos "to malign the image" of saffron party leaders in Sandeshkhali and allegedly heckled local TMC legislator Sukumar Mahata for spreading "misinformation" over complaints of sexual abuse lodged by women in the area. PTI BSM MNB