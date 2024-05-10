Sandeshkhali's women being compelled to withdraw complaints due to ongoing polls: NCW

New Delhi: Women from West Bengal's Sandeshkhali are being "compelled" to withdraw their complaints by TMC workers in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the NCW has claimed, seeking an inquiry from the Election Commission in the matter.

Multiple purported videos of Sandeshkhali women shared by the TMC on Thursday claimed that a local BJP leader made those women sign blank papers, which were later filled up as complaints of sexual assault.

The women in those purported videos claimed they were asked by BJP worker Piyali Das to appear in person at the local police station and relate their ordeal before the National Commission for Women (NCW) team, which had visited Sandeshkhali to take stock of the ground situation.

The women went on to allege that they never intended to file sexual assault complaints but were later surprised to find such complaints filed in their names allegedly in the wake of the blank papers they were made to sign by Das.

In a letter to the EC, the women’s rights panel has requested the poll body to look into the matter on priority basis and ensure that women are not compelled to withdraw their complaints due to the threat from TMC workers.

"It has come to the notice of the Commission that the women of Sandeshkhali are being compelled to withdraw their complaints by TMC workers as they are the ruling party in West Bengal during General Elections, 2024,” the women’s panel said.

“The TMC party workers are instilling fear among the women of Sandeshkhali to suppress the victims from coming forward with their complaints potentially impacting the fairness of the election process in the area," the NCW claimed.

The Commission requested the EC to look into the matter on priority and ensure that women are not compelled to withdraw their complaints due to the threat from TMC workers.

Furthermore, the Election Commission may direct the authorities to take appropriate measures.

In a different set of videos shared by the TMC, women were heard expressing their wish to withdraw those complaints and alleged that the BJP was issuing threats and monetary compensations after they voiced their reconsidered desire.

PTI did not individually verify the authenticity of the videos which have been put out in the public domain so far.