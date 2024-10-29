Sandstone Konark wheel replicas installed at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, Amrit Udyan

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Four sandstone replicas of the Konark wheel have been installed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre and the Amrit Udyan, an official statement on Tuesday said.

Installation of the Konark wheel replicas aims to showcase and promote the country's rich heritage to visitors, it added.

This initiative is part of several steps being taken to introduce traditional cultural and historical elements in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the statement issued by the President's office said.

The Konark Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is the culmination of Odisha temple architecture.

It was built in the shape of a colossal chariot carrying the Sun god. The Konark wheel is a symbol of India's cultural legacy, it added. PTI AKV SZM