Sangai deer dies at Delhi zoo, sources cite inadequate monitoring

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) A male Sangai deer, a Schedule-I species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, died at the National Zoological Park here on Thursday, an official said.

The animal had a plaster on its hind limb and required constant monitoring and veterinary care, the official said, adding that its condition had been under observation.

The official said that the deer died at 7.30 pm on Thursday.

However, adequate monitoring and timely veterinary attention were allegedly not ensured, which may have contributed to the deterioration of the animal's condition, he claimed.

The Zoo authority did not respond to the allegation.

The official added that the lack of proper supervision and delayed response during treatment may have worsened the deer's health, eventually leading to its death inside the enclosure. PTI SHB APL APL