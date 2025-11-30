Sangai festival 2025 served as important outreach platform for tourism stakeholders: Manipur Guv

Imphal, Nov 30 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday said the Sangai festival served as an important outreach platform, bringing together tourism stakeholders from across the country and abroad.

Bhalla, gracing the closing ceremony of the 12th Manipur Sangai Festival at Bhagyachandra open-air theatre, said it concluded on a "note of unity and cultural pride despite the challenges faced".

The governor highlighted the state government's continued focus on strengthening Manipur's tourism potential through strategic promotion and major infrastructure projects.

"This edition of the festival served as an important outreach platform, bringing together tourism stakeholders from across the country and abroad," he said.

Bhalla also emphasised that the diverse activities, from the film festival to the traditional sports events, demonstrated the vibrancy of Manipuri arts, sports, and community spirit.

He also expressed gratitude to the various departments and the people of Manipur for their cooperation and collective efforts to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival and reaffirm the message of unity and resilience. PTI CORR BDC