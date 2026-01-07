Sangam Kumar Sahoo takes oath as chief justice of Patna High Court

Patna, Jan 7 (PTI) Sangam Kumar Sahoo was sworn in as the chief justice of the Patna High Court on Wednesday.

The oath was administered by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in a ceremony at the Lok Bhavan here, officials said.

The function was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and several other dignitaries.

The Centre issued a notification on January 1, appointing Justice Sahoo as the chief justice of the Patna High Court.

Justice Sahoo studied in Stewart Science College and the Cuttack Law College in Odisha and enrolled as an advocate in 1989 under the Orissa State Bar Council, Cuttack.

He practised in district courts, the high court, consumer forums and the CAT in Odisha.

He was elevated as a judge of the Orissa High Court on July 2, 2014. PTI PKD BDC