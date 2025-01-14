Sangam Nose emerges as favourite spot for holy dip at Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) Sangam Nose where saints and spiritual leaders from various Akharas also performed their ritual baths has emerged as the favourite spot for the holy dip during the Maha Kumbh here.

Devotees from all directions prioritised the Sangam Nose for Amrit Snan and flocked there for the holy dip.

This seamless coexistence of saints and devotees at the Sangam Nose became a reality due to the tireless efforts of the mechanical branch of the Irrigation Department, Mechanical Barrage Mechanical Section Maintenance, Varanasi, officials said here.

The team expanded 26 hectares of land between the Shastri Bridge and Sangam Nose, with two hectares exclusively added at the Sangam Nose in just 85 days by working round-the-clock in three shifts, they said.

This meticulous planning and execution allowed saints and devotees to share the sacred experience of the Amrit Snan harmoniously, highlighting the exceptional arrangements made for this grand spiritual event, they said.

This expansion, achieved by placing sandbags over a 1,650-metre stretch, allowed for the construction of temporary ghats, enabling more devotees to bathe simultaneously across the Sangam region, the officials said.

The team completed the task using four large dredging machines in record time. This effort significantly enhanced the capacity and accessibility of the sacred site for millions of devotees.

The capacity of the Sangam Nose has been significantly increased, allowing over two lakh devotees to bathe every hour — a threefold rise compared to 2019, when the capacity was 50,000 per hour, the officials said.

Most devotees prioritise bathing at the Sangam Nose, with crowds gathering since late at night. It is estimated that over 3 lakh people bathe at the Sangam Nose every hour during the peak time.

More than three crore devotees took a holy dip on January 13, the first bathing festival of Poush Purnima; and January 14, the first Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh, the officials said. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS