Sangam shines bright on 'Dev Deepavali' ahead of Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj, Nov 15 (PTI) Ahead of the Maha Kumbh 2025, the banks of the Sangam, Arail Ghat, the Yamuna near Maujgiri Ashram and Baluaghat here were illuminated with rows of oil lamps on Friday in celebration of Dev Deepawali.

According to mythology, Dev Deepawali is celebrated 15 days after Diwali on the full moon night of the Hindu month of Kartik. The festival commemorates the victory of Lord Shiva over the formidable demon Tripurasura.

The district administration and the Prayagraj Mela Authority organised a grand celebration on the occasion of Kartik Purnima in the Sangam area. The event was inaugurated by Justice Prakash Padia of the Allahabad High Court.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar said, "We are celebrating Dev Deepavali with great joy on the sacred banks of the Sangam. I extend my best wishes to the people of Prayagraj for Dev Deepavali, Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima." Justice Padia, Mandar and other officials participated in a grand Ganga and Yamuna aarti accompanied by Vedic chants. They also performed the ceremonial offering of lamps.

The festival featured cultural programmes and a dazzling fireworks display.

A district official said thousands of lamps were lit across various ghats, drawing a large crowd to the festivities.