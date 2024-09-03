Sangam Vihar garbage woes: NGT issues notice to DDA, Delhi govt

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a reply from authorities, including the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the city government, in a matter regarding improper management of solid and liquid waste at Sangam Vihar here.

The green body was hearing a matter regarding the poor condition of sewage and solid waste management in the area that reportedly caused health hazards for the residents.

In a recent order, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said in pursuance of the tribunal's earlier order, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had filed a report, saying around 40 metric tonnes per day (MTD) of municipal solid waste was generated in the locality and there were no dhalaos, fixed compactor transfer station (FCTS) machines or secondary collection points in the area due to a space crunch.

The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahmad, said according to the report, the garbage is collected through cycle rickshaws by private rag pickers or garbage collectors because of the narrow lanes in the area.

Taking note of the report, the bench said, "This in a way supports the allegation that the garbage lies scattered in the wards of Sangam Vihar concerned as the residents have no designated place to throw the garbage." It said according to the submissions of the MCD's counsel, a request was made to the DDA to provide land for setting up FCTS machines in the wards concerned, to which there was no response.

The tribunal noted that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had filed a report based on an inspection conducted on August 8, according to which there was sewer overflow at some places, several streets were damaged and at many places, drains were overflowing because those were choked with solid waste.

"So far as the issue of improper management of sewage is concerned, the stand of the MCD is that the responsibility lies with the DJB," it said.

The tribunal also noted the submissions made by the counsel of South Delhi's district magistrate (DM), who said the responsibility of solid and liquid waste management was of the MCD and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

It then impleaded as parties or respondents several authorities, including the DDA vice-chairman, the Southeast Delhi DM and the chief engineer of the city government's irrigation and flood control department.

"Let notice be issued to the above newly-added respondents for filing a response by way of an affidavit before the tribunal," the green panel said.

The matter has been posted on December 11 for further proceedings. PTI MNR RC