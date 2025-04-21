Sangam Vihar illegal colonies: NGT seeks Centre response

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Centre on the correct factual position of several colonies developed illegally in forest areas of south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar.

The green body was hearing a matter over the management of solid and liquid waste in such colonies.

In an order dated April 7, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel noted that the Delhi Jal Board chief executive officer had said the area had 44 unauthorised colonies of which 11 were in non-forest areas.

Of the 11, sewer lines were laid in eight colonies, he added.

The DJB said while 22 unauthorised colonies were located in the forest area, the rest were situated partially in the forest.

"The limited issue under consideration before the tribunal is in respect of the solid waste and liquid waste management in these colonies, but the tribunal cannot give a seal of approval to the colonies which have been developed in violation of the Forest Conservation Act and other relevant environmental enactments," the NGT said.

The tribunal impleaded as respondents the secretaries of the Union Ministries of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Housing and Urban Affairs, and the south Delhi’s division’s deputy conservator of forest.

Issuing notice, the tribunal asked them to file replies within a week before the next hearing on August 8. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK