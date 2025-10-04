Sangareddy SI suspended after lodge owner goes missing

Hyderabad, Oct 4 (PTI) A sub‑inspector of police in Sangareddy district here was suspended following allegations that his demand for a bribe and threats drove a lodge owner to jump into a river and go missing, police said on Saturday.

According to the lodge owner’s wife, her husband was threatened by the sub‑inspector in connection with the mysterious death of a person at the lodge in the last week of September. She alleged that the officer demanded money and warned of arrest.

She lodged a complaint with the police on October 1, stating that her husband had no involvement in the incident.

On September 30, the lodge owner reportedly jumped into a river and has remained untraceable since, a police official said.

“The sub‑inspector has been suspended pending investigation into the allegations,” the official added. PTI SJR SSK