Sangeet Natak Akademi regional centre opens in Hyderabad on Feb 12

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) A regional centre of Sangeet Natak Akademi is slated to be inaugurated in Hyderabad on Monday, the Culture Ministry said.

The Akademi has no presence in south India so far, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The inauguration of the South India Cultural Centre of the Sangeet Nataka Akademi -- Dakshin Bharat Sanskritik Kendra -- will be performed on Monday, at 5 PM at Shilpa Kala Vedika, Hitech City, Hyderabad, it said.

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the centre, the ministry said.

Reddy said it is a "matter of pride that south India's rich and diverse intangible cultural heritage that is renowned globally, will be further strengthened through this dedicated South India Cultural Centre of the Sangeet Natak Akademi". PTI KND CK