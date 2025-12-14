Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty elected first woman president of Press Club of India

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Senior journalist Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty was on Sunday elected as the first woman president of the Press Club of India.

Pisharoty's team swept all office-bearers and managing committee positions, scoring an emphatic 21-0, in the elections held on Saturday. The counting of votes took place on Sunday.

Afzal Imam was elected as the secretary general of the Club while Jatin Gandhi emerged victorious as the vice-president.

Aditi Rajput (Treasurer) and P R Sunil (Joint Secretary) were elected unopposed.

The managing committee members are Niraj Kumar, Abhishek Kumar Singh, Jahanvi Sen, Ashok Kaushik, Kallol Bhattacharjee, Praveen Jain, Agraj Pratap Singh, Manoj Sharma, Nyanima Basu, P B Suresh, V P Pandey, Prem Bahukhandi, Sneha Bhura, Javed Akhtar, Rezaul Hasan Laskar, and Sunil Kumar. PTI SKU KVK KVK KVK