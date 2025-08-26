Sangh does not directly or remotely control swaymsevaks, organisations linked to it: Bhagwat

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday asserted that his organisation does not control "directly or remotely" its swayamsevaks (volunteers) and the outfits linked to it, insisting that the Sangh does not believe in forming any pressure group but in uniting everyone.

Bhagwat was delivering his keynote address on the first day of his three-day lecture series, themed '100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons', at Vigyan Bhawan here.

He said RSS volunteers are free and autonomous in their functioning in different organisations, and they are under no pressure to follow the Sangh's suggestions.

The RSS chief's remarks come amid perceived differences between the Sangh and the BJP over organisational matters of the ruling party, ideologically inspired by the Hindutva organisation. Bhagwat, however, did not name any organisation on this issue.

He said swayamsevaks are working in many areas to bring necessary transformation and constructive improvement based on the ideas and 'sanskar' they have got from the Sangh.

"But what these swayamsevaks do, it's their work which is independent, separate and autonomous. Its credit goes to them, not the Sangh.

"The Sangh, however, has to share the discredit (if any). 'Kyonki maal hamara gaya hai' (Because it is our swayamsevaks working there)," he said.

"The Sangh does not control, neither directly nor remotely," he said, adding, "We do not want to build any pressure group; Sangh is for organising everyone across India." Citing the example of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the RSS chief said, "Our swayamsevaks went there to work. They have given a new vision to the entire world pertaining to the labour field." The RSS chief said in an organisation not all are swayamsevaks.

"Many other people are also there. These organisations are not of the Sangh. They belong to the people... These organisations have been established by the swayamsevaks or they went there.

"There are times when their influence ebbs and flows. They have run the organisation, taking everyone along. This is what we have been taught," he said.

Bhagwat said the bond between the swayamsevaks and the Sangh is unbreakable and forever.

"Due to this, the swayamsevaks meet us, talk. We also talk. They ask, we tell. If anything comes to our mind, we tell. They ask for help, we provide help. We support good work everywhere, not only that of swayamsevaks but also of anyone. There are many such examples," he said.

He said but there is no pressure on them to abide by or listen to the Sangh.

"They will understand what we say and do what they feel like doing. Because they are working in a particular field in which they have experience and expertise," he said.

"It's not that we do not have (the expertise). But eventually, they have to do their work. They must have freedom to do their work and they have it," Bhagwat added.

He said that the Sangh only expects that such organisations function properly and the swayamsevaks do well.

"They are independent, autonomous and they gradually become self-dependent to the extent that they do not remain in a position to seek help (from Sangh). We are only concerned about swayamsevaks. They take care of their organisations," he added.