Sangh outfit adopts resolution against Global Ayyappa Sangamam

Thiruvanthapuram, Sep 13 (PTI) A prominent sangh outfit on Saturday alleged that the real objective of the upcoming Global Ayyappa Sangamam is not the development of Sabarimala but commercial interests of the LDF government.

Though the Travancore Devaswom Board claims to organise the event to commemorate it's 75th anniversary, it is the Left government which takes initiative for the event, the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram (BVK) said in a resolution.

The resolution, adopted by the state committe of the BVK, also alleged that the government is going ahead with the preparations of the Sangamam, scheduled to be held on September 20 at Pampa, without any transparency.

"A master plan for the development of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple has been in place for years. Those who have not done anything effective in this regard are now talking about development," it said.

Raising doubt about the sincerity behind organising such an event, the Kendram also suspected that the only objective behind the Ayyappa Sangam, like many other government programmes, is to mobilise money.

The outfit further alleged that "organised moves" are underway with the blessings of the state government to mix politics in the management of temples and to destroy the sanctity and peaceful atmosphere there.

The Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, in the resolution, also urged everyone to come forward to strongly protest against the government's policy of "colluding to protect the commercial interests of vested interests through excessive politicisation." The Global Ayyappa Sangamam is organised by the TDB as part of its 75th anniversary in association with the Kerala government on September 20 at Pampa.

The proposed event has triggered reactions among various political parties and community outfits in the state.