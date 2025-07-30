Sangh outfit voices displeasure over BJP Kerala chief's stand on arrested nuns

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 30 (PTI) BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar's statement that the nuns arrested by the Chhattisgarh police were not involved in any human trafficking or forced conversion attempts appears to have angered Sangh Parivar outfits in the state.

The Hindu Aikya Vedi, a prominent Sangh outfit in Kerala, on Tuesday vowed to strongly oppose religious conversions and said that only a proper investigation would reveal whether the activities of the nuns amounted to human trafficking or religious conversion.

"It is an injustice to the three girls, the victims in this case, to declare the accused innocent before the police investigation is completed," the outfit said.

In a statement, Hindu Aikyavedi state president R V Babu said the organisation would "strongly resist" any attempt to convert Hindus "under the guise of service and love." He supported the BJP-led Chhattisgarh government's stance on the matter.

"Religious conversion of Hindus carried out under the guise of service and love will be strongly opposed, regardless of who is behind it," the statement said.

Babu alleged that some Christian denominations carry out "planned and deceitful" conversion activities and should recognise that citizens have the right to resist fraudulent conversions.

BJP leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had recently justified police action against the nuns, claiming that "three daughters of Narayanpur were promised nursing training followed by jobs" and that there was an attempt to convert them through human trafficking.

But BJP Kerala president Chandrasekhar on Tuesday rejected Sai's allegations, saying, "We are confident that they (the nuns) have not gone there for that (conversions)." He vowed the party would make every effort to release them and bring them home safely, with state general secretary Anoop Antony already in Chhattisgarh to coordinate with authorities.

Chandrasekhar also said Bajrang Dal, accused of behaving objectionably towards the nuns, was an "independent organisation" and not part of the BJP.

"If they do wrong and act against justice, they will be punished," he said, stressing that the party would "strongly condemn" any unjustified acts.

The Hindu Aikya Vedi also claimed that in states including Chhattisgarh, there have been many complaints about missionaries carrying out conversions on a large scale.

Providing service, running schools and hospitals is not a licence to carry out religious conversion, Babu said, adding that such services are offered mainly among Hindus.

Christian denominations should reject attempts to convert people in states including Kerala, he said.

Incidents of girls being illegally brought from Chhattisgarh to Kerala and other states have been reported earlier as well, he claimed.

Human trafficking has been made a criminal offence in Chhattisgarh under a law passed in 2013, Babu said. PTI TGB TGB ROH