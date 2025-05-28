Sangh Parivar spoiling atmosphere in Dakshina Kannada district: Minister Rao

Shivamogga (Karnataka), May 28 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday alleged that Sangh Parivar was responsible for spoiling the atmosphere in Dakshina Kannada with their hate speeches.

Rao, who is in-charge of Dakshina Kannada district, was reacting to the murder of Abdul Rahiman, who was hacked to death by two motorcycle-borne youth on Tuesday.

The incident charged the atmosphere in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district.

"Let the investigation happen and the facts come out in public, because we are not like the BJP to give inciting statements. They have no control over their tongues. You have seen how they speak. Their Sangh Parivar, BJP and their leaders do politics the moment they get a body. That’s their asset," Rao told reporters.

Alleging that Sangh Parivar was also responsible for spoiling the atmosphere in Dakshina Kannada district, the minister said people are aware of how they speak in public.

"They (Sangh Parivar) displayed their mindset when they spoke about Colonel Sofia Qureshi and the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi district Fauzia Tarannum. They have a poor opinion about Muslims. Their mind is poisoned," Rao said.

He was referring to a Madhya Pradesh Minister’s statement on Qureshi, which drew the ire of the High Court.

A BJP MLC N Ravikumar too gave a derogatory statement against Tarannum and in this connection a case has been registered. He later apologised.

Rao alleged the BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders lack logic, humanity and justice as they are filled with filth.

Speaking about Rahiman murder case, Rao said the accused will be arrested soon and action will be taken as per law.

The minister said the investigation will be done impartially.

He added that Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty was murdered on May 1. The accused were arrested though Shetty was also a rowdy sheeter.

"We arrested all those who were involved in his (Shetty) murder. We don’t discriminate," Rao said.

The minister reiterated that the government will form an ‘Anti-Communal Force’.

Regarding compensation to Rahiman's family, Rao said, "We will say about that later. Today is his last rite. We will discuss the next course of action later."