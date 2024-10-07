Sangli MP, former MP spar over development work credit during Tasgaon event

Pune, Oct 7 (PTI) A heated argument broke out between Sangli Lok Sabha MP Vishal Patil and BJP's Sanjay Kaka Patil during a public event in Tasgaon in western Maharashtra on Monday.

Patil, who had contested as an independent after rebelling against the Congress, defeated Sanjay Kaka Patil in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

During the inauguration of a new building of the Tasgaon Municipal Council, the two started arguing and were soon joined by respective supporters, eyewitnesses said.

It was over taking credit for some development works in the district, they added.

When Vishal Patil said Union Nitin Gadkari had told him that the Centre had approved construction of a ring rod, Sanjay Kaka Patil interrupted and said the former should not take credit for work done by others.

"You have just become an MP but everyone knows my relations with Gadkari saheb," Kaka Patil said.

The argument broke out after Vishal Patil took objection. PTI SPK BNM