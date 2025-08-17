Sangma congratulates 2 Meghalaya girls for making it to Indian squad for SAFF U-17 championship

Shillong, Aug 17 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday congratulated two footballers from the state for making it to the 23-member Indian squad for the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-17 Women's Championship to be held in Bhutan.

The two players are Bonifilia Shullai, a midfielder from Shillong, and Alisha Lyngdoh, a defender from East Jaintia Hills.

"I am proud to see the names of two players from Meghalaya in the 23-member Indian National Squad for this year's SAFF U-17 Women's Championship," Sangma said in a post on X.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Bonifilia Shullai and Alisha Lyngdoh. Let's cheer for Team India," he added.

The SAFF U-17 Women's Championship is scheduled later this month in Thimphu. PTI JOP ACD