Sangma urges authorities to take action over racial harassment of doctor from Nagaland in UP

Shillong, Feb 24 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has urged authorities to take stringent action over the alleged racial and sexual harassment of a woman doctor from Nagaland in Uttar Pradesh, saying such incidents should not be treated as recurring headlines.

Condemning the alleged abuse of a resident doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur, Sangma said racial discrimination and sexual harassment of people from the Northeast should not be "sensationalised, forgotten and revived" each time a fresh incident comes to light.

"The racial and sexual abuse of a resident doctor of AIIMS Gorakhpur from Nagaland is deeply shameful. Outraging a woman's modesty is not what a civilised nation should tolerate. They are your sisters and daughters too," the chief minister said in a post on X.

He stressed that such cases must be handled with seriousness and accountability, urging law enforcement agencies to ensure justice for the victim and send a strong message against prejudice and gender-based violence.

The remarks come after reports surfaced that the woman doctor was allegedly subjected to racial remarks and sexual harassment at the Uttar Pradesh-based medical institute, triggering condemnation from leaders and civil society groups across the Northeast.

Incidents of racial discrimination against people from the region have periodically drawn national attention, with activists and lawmakers calling for stricter enforcement of laws and greater awareness to prevent bias and harassment faced by Northeasterners studying or working outside their home states. PTI JOP RG