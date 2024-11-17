Sanitary napkin vending, disposal machines installed at Odisha secretariat

Bhubaneswar: A sanitary napkin vending and disposal machine each has been installed at Odisha state secretariat Loka Seva Bhawan.

The machines were inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Saturday.

The machines aim to enhance the hygiene of women on the premises, marking a progressive step towards creating a more inclusive and supportive workplace, Parida said.

The machines have been installed at strategic locations for maximum accessibility, including the ladies' toilet complex adjacent to the central lift lobby on the second floor and the ladies' common room, ensuring convenience for employees and citizens visiting the premises for grievance redressal.

Plans are afoot to extend these facilities to all ladies' washrooms in the building shortly, further enhancing accessibility and promoting a hygienic and inclusive environment for women, she said.

The deputy chief minister also interacted with the women employees of Loka Seva Bhawan, actively listening to their concerns and grievances.

She assured them of the government's commitment to providing necessary facilities that foster a healthy, safe, and supportive work environment, addressing both their physical and mental well-being.

Parida, accompanied by senior officers, also made a surprise visit to the creche located on the Loka Seva Bhawan premises. She interacted with the service providers and the children, taking note of the infrastructure and operations.

During the interaction, the need for a larger space to accommodate more children was highlighted. A proposal regarding it will be finalised soon, Parida added.