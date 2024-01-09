Sanitation-related drive to kick off in Delhi from Jan 10: Mayor Oberoi

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday said a sanitation-related drive that will be run across all 12 zones will kick off from January 10, as she asserted that people will see a "cleaner and better city" in the next one-and-a-half months.

She had said a week earlier that "marathon inspections" will be conducted to enhance the city's cleanliness as part of the "Ab Delhi Hogi Saaf" campaign.

"This will be turned into a 'jan jagaran abhiyan' (public awareness campaign), and we want support of the masses, MLAs, councillors, every one," she told reporters here on Tuesday.

The mayor also shared a five-day schedule of the campaign that sets off from City-Sadar Paharganj Zone.

"The campaign will start from tomorrow and run till the first week of March. By March, you will see that garbage has been cleared. We will go and clean each gully corner," she said.

The campaign will cover all assembly constituencies (70) and municipal wards of Delhi.

The 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are spread across 12 zones.

"On January 10, the campaign will cover Chandni Chowk constituency; day two will cover Shadara (South) Zone spanning Trilokpuri and Kondli constituencies. And, January 12, Madipur and Rajouri Garden constituencies and the West Zone will be taken up," she added.

As Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised for cleaning Delhi, "in 1.5 months you will see neater, cleaner and better Delhi".

"All officials, public representatives, myself, the deputy mayor, the leader of the house (in the MCD) will be part of it," Oberoi had said on January 3.

"Our only agenda is to make Delhi neat and clean. We got cooperation from all officials, the public and public representatives. Now, our only intent is that all garbage vulnerable points that have been removed be inspected," she had said.

The mayor on Tuesday said about 70-80 per cent garbage vulnerable points have been removed and the sites beautified, and similar such points will also be removed.

Garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) are open places where trash is dumped regularly.

"In area, where GVPs could not be cleared, is due to absence of proper 'dhalao' or dumping points. We are going to make authorised dumping points, and fence them and put cement blockage around it and make them presentable," she added.

Ab Delhi Hogi Saaf -- a citywide cleanliness drive -- was also started by the civic body on August 12.

Asked about Delhi's performance in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan, she said it was her hope that the MCD does well in the rankings. PTI KND CK