Sanitation, roads, landfill cleanup to dominate MCD’s Rs 17,000 crore budget

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will present its proposed budget for 2026–27 on Friday, with an estimated outlay of Rs 17,000 crore, officials said.

The primary focus will continue to be on sanitation, maintenance of roads and drains, clearance of the three legacy garbage dumps, and strengthening revenue generation, they said.

The budget proposal will be presented at the Standing Committee’s special meeting after nearly two years, as the committee remained non-functional during this period, they said, adding that in its absence, the MCD Commissioner had been directly presenting the budget in the House.

Following elections this year, the 18-member Standing Committee of the MCD has been constituted after a gap of two-and-a-half years, they said.

The committee was not constituted due to legal tussle between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Standing Committee is the key financial decision-making body of the civic corporation, and any project costing more than Rs 5 crore requires its approval. Due to the absence of the committee, several policy matters and key sanitation-related projects had remained stalled.

The annual budget will outline the civic body’s major spending priorities for the coming financial year.

Substantial funds are also expected to be allocated for improving basic civic services and urban infrastructure, they said.

Additionally, last year, MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar had tabled a budget proposal of Rs 17,006 crore for 2025–26.

Over the years, a significant portion of the MCD budget has consistently been allocated to sectors such as sanitation, health and education, they said. PTI NSM NSM SHS SHS