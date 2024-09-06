Sanitation worker dies as overloaded garbage tractor trolley falls on him

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) A sanitation worker on Friday lost his life when allegedly a tractor trolley filled with garbage overturned on him while he was working in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area.

The deceased, Surendra, was a resident of Neelwal village in west Delhi and worked as a sanitation worker of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in ward 129 of the Najafgarh Zone.

"The accident occurred around 7 am in front of the Sai Baba Temple on Najafgarh-Uttam Nagar Road. Surendra had just marked his attendance and was sweeping the area when the overloaded tractor trolley suddenly overturned, crushing him under its weight," the union of sanitation workers said.

The MCD has announced a financial aid of Rs 5,42,240 for the family of its deceased employee, besides providing job to one of the family members as a daily wage worker.

"The MCD expresses deep condolences and offers financial assistance to the family of deceased Regular Safai Karmchaari (RSK) from Najafgarh Zone. We stand in solidarity with the family during this difficult time and committed to provide all possible assistance to family," the civic body said in a statement.

After the receipt of the death certificate and the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the family, the MCD will process the file for daily wage employment for one of the family members to ensure continued support for the family, it added.