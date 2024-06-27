Sanitation worker dies inside Gurugram sewage tank

Gurugram, Jun 27 (PTI) A sanitation worker suffocated to death while cleaning a sewage tank here, police said on Thursday.

Two other sanitation workers were left unconscious in the incident that took place on Tuesday evening.

Noor Islam, Anrul, and Chandan Das -- hailing from West Bengal -- were hired by contractor Mumkeem Ali to clean the sewage tank in Sector 47 here.

Islam, a resident of a slum cluster in sector 49 here, fell into the tank while cleaning it. Anrul and Das went inside to save him but fell unconscious after inhaling the toxic gas, said Mausomi, the wife of Islam.

The three were taken to a hospital where Islam was declared brought dead while Anrul and Das were undergoing treatment, she said.

She alleged that the workers were not given any safety equipment by the contractor, which led to her husband’s death.

An FIR was registered against the contractor at Sadar police station on Wednesday, said the police. PTI COR OZ RHL