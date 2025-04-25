Sanitation worker hangs self at Jaipur MC office

Jaipur, Apr 25(PTI) A sanitation worker allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself here at municipal corporation office on Thursday evening.

SHO Manak Chawk Gurbhupendra Singh on Friday said that the deceased man, Shyam, was a contractual sanitation worker at Jaipur Heritage municipal corporation. He hanged himself from a ceiling fan in the hall inside the office building with the help of a rope.

The matter came to light when a staffer went to close the hall and found him hanging. Police searched the spot and found a suicide in which he held an executive engineer responsible for his suicide.

The SHO said that a case against the official was registered for abetment to suicide. The body was shifted to the mortuary of a hospital and will be handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination.