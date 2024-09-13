Sanitation worker held in Bhayander for molesting 12-year-old girl

Thane, Sep 13 (PTI) A sanitation worker from Bhayander in Thane district was arrested for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl, a police official said on Friday.

Rajendra Tushar (58), who was held on Wednesday, is accused of molesting the girl inside a lift and also threatening her against revealing the ordeal to anyone, the Bhayander police station official said.

He was charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added. PTI COR BNM