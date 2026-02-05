Sanitation worker killed after tiff in Thane; two detained

Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) Two persons allegedly stabbed to death a 26-year-old sanitation worker after a quarrel and injured another person who tried to save him in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Gamdevi Maidan on Wednesday evening.

Following a petty fight, the accused allegedly Rahul More with a knife on his back. The sanitation worker died on the spot, an official from the city police control room said.

Another person, Amit M (27), sustained injuries when he tried to rescue More, the official said.

The two accused have been identified and detained. The exact reason for the quarrel that led to the fatal attack was yet to be ascertained, he said. PTI COR GK