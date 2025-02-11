Sanitation worker loses both legs in accident, MCD launches financial aid drive

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) A sanitation worker who lost his legs in an accident at the Tughlakabad workplace will receive financial assistance through a voluntary contribution drive launched by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

On February 4, sanitation worker Shish Pal suffered a workplace accident, resulting in the loss of his legs.

To support his family financially, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a voluntary contribution drive, allowing employees to contribute through a deduction from their February salary.

MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar expressed solidarity with the injured worker, calling sanitation workers “the backbone of the city’s cleanliness and well-being.” He urged employees to contribute generously, emphasising the importance of collective support.

The suggested contribution tiers are Rs 200 for senior officials, Rs 75 for mid-level staff, and Rs 15 for junior-level employees, with lower amounts for contractual workers. Employees who do not wish to contribute must submit an exemption request by February 15.

The total amount collected will be handed over to Shish Pal’s family, it said.

In addition to this initiative, MCD has decided to continue disbursing his salary for the duration of his hospital stay.

The civic body has also assured that he will receive workman compensation based on his medical condition. Furthermore, the corporation has pledged to offer a job on compassionate grounds to a family member, ensuring long-term financial support. PTI NSM HIG