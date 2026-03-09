Sanitation worker stabbed to death in Ulhasnagar; shocked wife commits suicide

Thane, Mar 9 (PTI) A contractual sanitation worker of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) in Thane district was stabbed to death by a man while on duty on Monday afternoon, leaving his wife in shock who committed suicide hours later, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mahadu Jagtap (35), who was employed as a contractual sanitation worker with a private company, which has a cleaning contract with the UMC. The incident occurred in front of the house of a former corporator in the Section 20 area when Jagtap was carrying out routine cleaning work, they said.

"A man, identified as Durgesh Gupta (31), allegedly attacked the victim with a sharp weapon and stabbed him multiple times, leading to his death on the spot," a senior official from Central Police Station in Ulhasnagar told PTI.

According to the police, the accused stabbed the victim as many as 32 times.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area, which helped the police identify the attacker.

"Based on CCTV footage and preliminary inquiry, the accused, Durgesh Gupta, was arrested and booked for murder," the official said.

Police suspect the attack may have stemmed from a dispute related to garbage dumping, though the exact motive was still under investigation.

In a tragic development following the murder, Jagtap's wife (32) hanged herself at their residence after learning about her husband's death, police said. PTI COR RSY