Sanitation worker's death: Kerala Human Rights Commission seeks Railways' stand

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 17 (PTI) The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday sought to know the stand of Railways regarding the death of sanitation worker Joy, who drowned while cleaning a canal filled with filth and waste in the city a few days ago.

KSHRC Acting Chairperson-cum-Judicial Member K Byjunath said it is necessary to hear the Railways' side before taking a decision on the matter.

The commission on its own initiated the proceedings in connection with Joy's death based on news reports and has already issued notices to Thiruvananthapuram district collector and municipal secretary, a statement issued by it said.

On Wednesday, the KSHRC issued notice to the Railways -- under whose area of control the canal falls and whose contractor employed Joy on a temporary basis -- and sought its reply within seven days, the statement said.

The body of Joy, who had gone missing while cleaning the waste-filled Amayizhanchan canal on July 13, was found on Monday.

The decomposed body was found in the canal on the Pazhavangadi-Thakaraparambu-Vanchiyoor road by corporation sanitation workers during a massive search-and-rescue operation launched by multiple agencies.

Joy was a temporary cleaning worker employed by a railway contractor.

He and two other workers were engaged in cleaning the Thampanoor part of the canal near the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station when the water flow increased due to heavy rainfall, sweeping him into a 200-metre-long tunnel below the tracks of the station's platforms. PTI HMP HMP ANE