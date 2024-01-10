Sanitation workers hold protest outside MCD headquarters

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Sanitation workers on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) here demanding regularisation and payment of pending arrears.

Advertisment

Nearly 500 sanitation worker gathered at the gate of the civic centre to register their protest under the banner of the MCD All Unions Core Committee.

Some sanitation workers also removed their shirts amid the biting cold to register their protest against the administration.

Amid police barricading, the sanitation workers also tried to halt traffic on road.

Advertisment

The protestors, including many persons with disabilities and elderly persons, sat on the road causing traffic jam near the MCD headquarters on Minto Road.

Besides regularisation and payment of arrears, the workers are also demanding permanent jobs for dependents of employees who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union threatened to stage a bigger demonstration across the city if their demands are not met. PTI SJJ DV DV DV