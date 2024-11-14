Sanjauli mosque: HP court rejects locals' plea to be made party to case

Shimla, Nov 14 (PTI) A court here on Thursday rejected an application by local residents who had sought to be made a party to the Sanjauli mosque case.

Advertisment

The application was filed on November 11 in the court of the additional district judge.

The court is hearing a plea on the maintainability of an appeal filed by the All Himachal Muslim Organisation (AHMO) challenging an October 5 order of the municipal commissioner's court permitting demolition of three unauthorised floors of the five-storey Sanjauli mosque here within two months.

Advocate Jagat Pal, representing the locals, said they had submitted a 25-page argument before the court urging that they be made a party to the case.

Advertisment

He, however, said that the rejection of the application would not have a significant impact on the case.

The court fixed November 18 as the next date of hearing.

On September 11, 10 people were injured during a protest demanding the demolition of a portion of the mosque in the Sanjauli area of Shimla. The next day, Sanjauli mosque president Latif Mohammad and others from the Muslim community offered to demolish the three unauthorised floors and sought the permission of the municipal commissioner for it.

Advertisment

The court allowed the demolition and its order was later challenged by the AHMO. PTI COR BPL DIV DIV