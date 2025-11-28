Sanjauli mosque row: Agitating group opposes Friday prayers, awaits meeting with administration

Shimla, Nov 28 (PTI) The Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti has said it would not allow Friday prayers at the Sanjauli mosque here, which a court has declared illegal, and urged the Muslim community to avoid visiting the site to maintain communal harmony.

Samiti members, who have been protesting in Sanjauli for the last 10 days, also performed 'Shastra Puja' (weapon worship) on Thursday as part of their agitation.

Vijay Sharma, co-convener of the samiti, said the group is awaiting the November 29 meeting with the administration, after which they will decide their future course of action.

"If the meeting fails to produce positive results, we will intensify our agitation against the mosque," he said.

Sharma alleged that prayers continue to be offered at the structure despite a court order declaring it illegal and directing its demolition, calling the situation "very unfortunate".