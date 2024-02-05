Sanjay Jaju assumes charge as Information and Broadcasting secretary

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Sanjay Jaju on Monday assumed charge as secretary in the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, succeeding Apurva Chandra after he was appointed as health secretary.

Jaju, a 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Telangana cadre, had been serving in the state government since November 2022.

Jaju had earlier served as additional secretary in the Department of Defence Production and director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

A postgraduate mechanical engineer and a cost and management accountant, Jaju recently completed an MBA in finance. He has worked in diverse areas such as urban, infrastructure, civil supplies, education and tribal welfare.

Jaju has been an ardent advocate of Information Technology for development and governance.

As secretary in the Information Technology and Communications department in the Andhra Pradesh government, Jaju was instrumental in launching "MeeSeva" -- a flagship initiative for delivering a host of G2C services through an integrated architecture.

The project revolutionised citizen service delivery in Andhra Pradesh and was awarded the National e-Governance Gold Award for 2014.

Jaju has also won a host of awards, including the Computer Society of India Award, Manthan Award for South Asia and Asia Pacific, SKOCH Award for Best Project of National Significance, DataQuest e-Gov Champion Award, Gold Icon National e-Governance Award for Process Re-engineering and the Stockholm Challenge Award.